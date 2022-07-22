Orion Village Board discusses recent rash of break-ins

Mindy Carls

Twelve to 15 cars in Orion were broken into late Monday, July 11, and early Tuesday, July 12, Trustee Steve Newman told Orion village board members on Monday, July 18, according to Village Clerk Erin Lange.

Break-ins were reported from Prairie Knoll Estates across town to 14th Avenue C, and from 10th to 15th avenues, Newman said. At least one car window was broken, and some car doors had been left unlocked.

Residents have asked about police coverage, or lack of it, the trustee said.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office supervises officers assigned to Orion, he said. Ten years ago the village reduced coverage from three full-time officers to two, saving $110,000 a year and allowing the village to build up its general fund.

Newman will meet with the sheriff’s department. The village board will have police officers file monthly reports on their activities.

Village President Jim Cooper urged residents to avoid interacting with suspicious persons.

Street Superintendent Neil Dahl is reconstructing Third Street from 12th to 14th avenues and 14th Avenue from Third to Fifth Streets.

After grinding the street, he graded it and rolled it, Dahl told the board. Residents were told they could not park or drive on the streets during daytime but would be able to use them at night.

The roller needed repairs, which delayed the work, but Dahl now is laying rock down. After it is shaped and compacted, it will be ready for the county to apply seal coat in the fall.

Trustee Mel Drucker said Orion streets are much better maintained that those of residential neighborhoods in the Quad Cities. Village President Jim Cooper said Cambridge’s blacktop streets are well maintained.

In 2024 the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will require municipalities to identify lead water mains and laterals.