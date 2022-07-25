From the Editor's Desk - I promise this is the LAST time

Several times, I promised that you would be seeing sweeping changes to the Henry County Republic, and all those times, the dates came and passed without even a blip on the radar.

This time I have a definite date for the changes. Effective July 27, readers will be given five free visits to the website, www.geneseorepublic.com at which point, when clicking on article number six, the offer for a super discounted rate will appear. Or after three reads, an offer will appear for you to register your email address, and the next two articles will appear for free, then the super discounted offer. Some articles are labeled as "Subscriber Only" and reflect exceptional reporting and research. Those are stories you will not be able to get anywhere else.

Other benefits of subscribing is that you are given access to all other Gannett/USA Today publications, just by logging into the site with your user name and password. This will include other regional papers like the Kewanee Star Courier, the Galesburg Register-Mail, the Peoria Journal Star, the Rockford Register Star. Your kids away at school? Log into the McDonough County Voice and see what's going on at WIU. You will have the choice between digital only or digital and paper copies. E-editions will soon be available . No more going on vacation and having to stop the paper and restart. No waiting for the mailman. In the near future, an app for your phone for the Henry County Republic will be available.

No time to scan the paper? A newsletter will appear in your mailbox with the top stories of the day. Just click and read. There you are, up to date and in the know on local events in your community.

In the last few years, Gannett, the parent company, has invested in the local papers it owns. Software is industry specific, and much of it tailored to the USA Today's proven model of reporting and providing access to both local, regional and national news. Local editors and staff are given coaching and training from leaders in the industry.

The Republic has maintained the group of talented correspondents, that many of you became familiar with and trusted. Claudia Loucks, Mindy Carls and Carol Townsend are the backbone of this paper. You see them in your communities, asking questions, covering meetings, taking photos. These talented and hard working correspondents provide information and perspective that cannot be obtained from the larger media outlets.

When the paywall rolls out, please consider investing the $1 for 6 months. This is a small price to pay to be in the know regarding local events and issues.

Please feel free to contact me with any concerns or things you would like to see covered locally. I can be reached at bwelbers@geneseorepublic.com or by phone at 309-327-0930.