Farmers National Bank - Geneseo office celebrates 25 years

Geneseo Republic

On July 21, 1997, Farmers National Bank Geneseo Office opened its doors from a trailer on property along the east edge of Geneseo, on U.S. Route 6.

The permanent home of the bank, a state of the art brick building at that site, was complete by December of 1997, and remains today as the home of the bank.

On July 21, 22, and 23, 2022, bank employees hosted a 25th anniversary celebration for customers and friends. Three of the bank’s current employees, Bill Dale, Theresa Klotz and Tina Floming have been with the bank since it was founded. In addition, the bank now employs 15 full time people.

The Geneseo Office opened as a branch office of the Farmers National Bank of Prophetstown,

In searching information regarding the bank’s beginning in 1997, a local newspaper article stated: “Farmers National Bank of Prophetstown, founded in 1902, has remained locally owned and operated…Our board of directors is committed to being a community bank, with all of its benefits. The move to Geneseo fits within the bank’s goal to expand that philosophy,” (quotes were by Robert E. Johnston, who was executive vice president of the Farmers National Bank of Prophetstown in 1997, and Johnston then became president of the Prophetstown bank before his retirement).

The article stated that bank officials had been considering an out-of-town expansion for several years…”We started discussing going into Geneseo last February (which would have been February of 1997). We knew this market would be a great market to enter. Everything went along very quickly…Geneseo is a progressive and growing community, three times the size of Prophetstown. We were thrilled when the Geneseo opportunity came along,” Johnston said in the 1997 newspaper article.

The Farmer National Bank Geneseo Office was founded as a full-service a community bank and remains so today.