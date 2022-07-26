Orion kids go "Off the Beaten Path"

Mindy Carls

Orion children went way off the beaten path this summer.From Monday, May 23, through Friday, July 15, children piled up more than 82,262 minutes in the summer reading program at Western District Library, according to children's librarian Brooke Veyette.That's 1,371 hours, or 57 days, or eight weeks."Read Beyond the Beaten Path" lasted only 7-1/2 weeks.Children from birth through age 18 were placed in cabins and worked with their cabin mates to fill out reading logs and earn raffle tickets. They earned additional tickets for reading non-fiction books.They also earned raffle tickets by attending weekly events, which included a stuffed animal sleepover, the Mark Yeager magic show, T-Rexplorers at the MAC and a showing of "Homeward Bound."Other events included Field Day at Orion Middle School, Craft Night, Wild Times Exotics and Absolute Science's Butterfly Encounter.The winning cabin, "The Chipmunks," included 31 children who turned in more than 77 reading logs.