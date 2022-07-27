From the Henry County Courthouse
Property Transfers 7/14 to 7/21
Jeffrey and Kelli DeCap to Joy Dornfeld, 222 W. Pearl St., Geneseo, $305,000
Jeffrey Huffman to Isis Weathersby, 1220 June St., Kewanee, $44,000
PGL2, LLC to Riley and Randyll Reeves, a tract of land located in a part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 2 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $230,000
Hillcrest Lanes, Inc. to Arcadia Family Fun Center, LLC, 925 South Oakwood Ave., Geneseo, $315,000
Bret and Heather Larson to Clint Lewis, a part of the West 70 acres, more or less, of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $245,000
Nordstrom Farms, LLC to Dennis and Jodi Karau, 8 Park View Dr., Annawan, $14,500
Vernon and Linda Sturtewagen to Chase and Paige Vincent, 403 W. 2nd St., Atkinson, $170,000
Terry and Cheryl Wade to Carter Lambert and Gracie Fitzsimmons, 219 North Center Ave., Galva, $49,000
Janet McInnis-Jacobson to Brian and Gwen Murphy, Lot Number 5 of Sunrise Subdivision, located in the Northwest Quarter of Section Number 27, Township 16 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian in the Village of Orion, $182,000
Ray and Penny Hayes to Todd Nelson, 1230 E. 19th St., Kewanee, $10,000
Kimberly Tanzillo to Blair Bullock and Michael Shaw, 525 W. 1st St., Kewanee, $58,000
Mary Little to William and Judith Thompson, 636 Mission Dr., Kewanee, $157,500
Timothy and Kelleen Pence to Jacob and Kelly Verscha, 437 East Street South, Kewanee, $160,000
Agustin Cerda to Joel Hernandez and Gricelda Romero, 1212 Roseview Ave., Kewanee, $50,000
Rocci and Sharon Mascari to Richard and Daysi Martin, 2 Colona Heights, Colona, $404,000
Rhonda Boutelle to Donald and Pamela McCracken, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 5 of Ryan Gardens in the City of Green Rock, now City of Colona, $67,000
Kimberly Daniels to Kellen Daniels, 129 Dwight St., Kewanee, $75,000
Marriages and dissolutions 7/14 to 7/21
Marriage licenses issued to:
Leeann Mendez and Tyler Lindquist, both of Bettendorf, IA
Lori Gustafson, East Moline, and Lori Hurd, Moline
Mykel Whitmarsh and Andrew Ruhnow, both of Cambridge
Jenna Strom and Broderic Nelson, both of Moline
No Dissolution of Marriage was granted this week