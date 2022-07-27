From the Henry County Courthouse

compiled by Susan DeVilder

Property Transfers 7/14 to 7/21

Jeffrey and Kelli DeCap to Joy Dornfeld, 222 W. Pearl St., Geneseo, $305,000

Jeffrey Huffman to Isis Weathersby, 1220 June St., Kewanee, $44,000

PGL2, LLC to Riley and Randyll Reeves, a tract of land located in a part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 2 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $230,000

Hillcrest Lanes, Inc. to Arcadia Family Fun Center, LLC, 925 South Oakwood Ave., Geneseo, $315,000

Bret and Heather Larson to Clint Lewis, a part of the West 70 acres, more or less, of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 15 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $245,000

Nordstrom Farms, LLC to Dennis and Jodi Karau, 8 Park View Dr., Annawan, $14,500

Vernon and Linda Sturtewagen to Chase and Paige Vincent, 403 W. 2nd St., Atkinson, $170,000

Terry and Cheryl Wade to Carter Lambert and Gracie Fitzsimmons, 219 North Center Ave., Galva, $49,000

Janet McInnis-Jacobson to Brian and Gwen Murphy, Lot Number 5 of Sunrise Subdivision, located in the Northwest Quarter of Section Number 27, Township 16 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian in the Village of Orion, $182,000

Ray and Penny Hayes to Todd Nelson, 1230 E. 19th St., Kewanee, $10,000

Kimberly Tanzillo to Blair Bullock and Michael Shaw, 525 W. 1st St., Kewanee, $58,000

Mary Little to William and Judith Thompson, 636 Mission Dr., Kewanee, $157,500

Timothy and Kelleen Pence to Jacob and Kelly Verscha, 437 East Street South, Kewanee, $160,000

Agustin Cerda to Joel Hernandez and Gricelda Romero, 1212 Roseview Ave., Kewanee, $50,000

Rocci and Sharon Mascari to Richard and Daysi Martin, 2 Colona Heights, Colona, $404,000

Rhonda Boutelle to Donald and Pamela McCracken, Lots 11 and 12 in Block 5 of Ryan Gardens in the City of Green Rock, now City of Colona, $67,000

Kimberly Daniels to Kellen Daniels, 129 Dwight St., Kewanee, $75,000

Marriages and dissolutions 7/14 to 7/21

Marriage licenses issued to:

Leeann Mendez and Tyler Lindquist, both of Bettendorf, IA

Lori Gustafson, East Moline, and Lori Hurd, Moline

Mykel Whitmarsh and Andrew Ruhnow, both of Cambridge

Jenna Strom and Broderic Nelson, both of Moline

No Dissolution of Marriage was granted this week