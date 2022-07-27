Galva Veteran's Park cleanup volunteers

Carol Townsend

The crew worked although the temperature at State Bank of Toulon several blocks away said 93 degrees. They trimmed volunteer trees, cleaned up many flower beds and trimmed many bushes and put new mulch in. They used two pallets of mulch and ran out.

Pictured are the volunteers which were Galva American Legion members, boys scouts, Sons of the American Legion and some members of the football team,.

Pictured in the back are from left: Mark Jeffrey, Bryant Jeffrey, Mike Gustafson, Butch Burhorn, Jim Boulch, Lloyd Anderson, Wayne Glisan, Mike Gravitt, John Gravitt, and Aric Burhorn.

Third row, Darci Gustafson, Alec Gustafson, Hank Halsall and Warren Keift.

Kneeling in second row, Josh Gravitt

Front row, Mariah Jeffrey, Jacob Gravitt and Cayden Gustafson.