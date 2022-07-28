Nowlan joins Stoller constituent team

Peoria, IL- In an effort to provide better constituent services to the residents of the 37th Senate District, State Senator Win Stoller (R-Germantown Hills) is announcing the hiring of James “Jim” Nowlan as part of his district office staff.

“Jim Nowlan has a long and distinguished history in government and public service, which will be a crucial asset as our office continues its efforts to provide the people of the 37th Senate District with exemplary constituent services,” said Sen. Stoller. “I am beyond excited to welcome Jim to my district staff and look forward to working closely with him in the future.”

Jim Nowlan has spent nearly five decades in various public service roles, including as an Illinois legislator, state agency director, senior aide to three separate Illinois governors, professor, and newspaper publisher and columnist.

Jim will be assisting Sen. Stoller’s district office with several different items, including community outreach, constituent service projects, and legislation.