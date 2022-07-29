Orion gains new farmers market

Sarah Reynolds

Orion has its first farmer’s market. It is open every Sunday, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will be open until the end of the season, which can run from April till the end of October.

It is located outside the Orion Fitness Center and is run by Kelly Morrison with the help of two Orion High graduates and Kelly’s daughter, Emiliah.

Emiliah helps with running the social media page as well as getting the message out about the market.

“My daughter has been definitely helping me when it comes to the marketing, getting the message out there, and making it fun," Morrison said. "She's just enjoying this and having fun. She’s my co-partner in this too.”

Morrison also runs the Orion Fitness Center. She’s been a trainer since 2008 and has had the gym for about 14 years.

She said, “I have always been about health and nutrition. I am very much a local, support my community, kind of person.” She was born and raised in Orion. “My passion is to help people and I know if I can bring some good nutrition to the people that I'm currently working with, along with my community, it is another blessing, another complement.

“It has always been my dream to have my own farm and sell my own crops off my own land as an organic farm,” Morrison said. “I want to continue to bless (the community) with more opportunities and health. Being healthy is having healthy food. It all falls together.”

However, with her work as a trainer, she still doesn’t have the time to commit to a full garden of her own. “I know I won't have a garden, but I can have other farmers utilize my grounds for that,” Morrison stated. With her large property, and her emphasis on staying fit, Morrison has always wanted the opportunity to bring these two interconnected worlds of active life, and organic food, together in her hometown.

Morrison saw nutrition and healthy living as a vital part of her own life and wanted to share her passion and create ease of access to that lifestyle for the people around her.

“We live healthy. It's part of my aura and I want to bring that to my community,” she said. “It’s already in my line of living, in my lifestyle, and my work. I wanted to bring more of that to the community.”

She had the property and the passion. All she needed was the permission. This proved to be one of the few challenges Morrison experienced in this endeavor.

Since her market is on her own personal property, she had different qualifications and regulations to adhere to from the Henry County Health Department. Morrison said, “That's my biggest challenge, honestly: with it being on my own personal property, of finding out what the different rules and regulations are and keeping myself protected insurance wise."

Morrison views the market as a place of unity and cheer. Morrison said, “A lot of people are just so appreciative for me bringing this to our community. I’ve gotten so many people thanking me and wanting to know what they could do to help. It's been a blessing.”

Morrison sees the market as an extension of the town itself. She said, “I think it's just the aura, honestly. It just drives people out here. This is such a beautiful piece of property, and the people are very genuine, hometown.” She also sees the market as an extension of not only her family, but the family feel of the community around her.

Morrison also has high standards for what is allowed into the market. She emphasizes knowing what her vendors are bringing and ensuring that the product is high quality.

She is still accepting vendors for her farmer’s market. She can be reached through the Orion Farmers Market Facebook page, or through email at orionfarmersmarket@gmail.com.