Back to School taking a bigger bite this year

Regardless of how enthusiastic the kids are about the return to classrooms, most area schools will be throwing open the doors and welcoming students back about mid-August.

That means back to school shopping. According to Statista.com, an online survey company , over 7000 respondents replied that the average family will invest $864.35 in getting the kids back to the books. This is up about $20 over 2021 figures. Ten years ago in 2012, the average was $688.62.

Local businessman Scott Freeman, a former Kewanee resident and owner of Midwest Best Detailing in Geneseo began school supply drives in both locations earlier this year. The drive continues in Kewanee and new school supplies can be dropped off at Crowe Auto Group on Tenney Street near McDonalds in Kewanee. Donations will be accepted until August 12. Freeman was inspired to act because of his desire to give back to the communities that supported him when he needed it. "Everything costs more and not everybody is well off," Freeman said. "If there's anyone I'd like to get blessed, it would be them."

Midwest Best Detail owner sponsors school supply drive

The Geneseo -Atkinson Food Pantry is also still taking donations of school supplies, as well as registering recipients by August 5 for supplies disbursement taking place August 11-12. A complete list of needed supplies is available on their website www.geneseofoodpantry.org. Parents looking for assistance should call the pantry at 309-944-3165 or email geneseopantry1@gmail.com.

A survey of area school districts show a wide range of back to school one time registration fees. Geneseo Schools start at $123 per child for K-8 and $135 for High School students. Add-ons for other programs and miscellaneous fees are itemized. Reduced fees are available if the child qualifies for the reduced cost breakfast or lunch programs.

Annawan student fees for K-12 have an $80 base registration fee, K to 1st $132.50 which includes afternoon milk. Tech fees , Drivers Ed fees are additional. Reduced meal applications are available from the school.

Kewanee schools have no schedule of add-ons, with registration fees of K-5 for $25, 6-8 $30 and High School $40.

Orion Schools registration fees of elementary $100, Junior High $125, and High School $150. A fee waiver is available for those families that qualify.

Cambridge Schools registration fees are $30 for Pre-K and $60 for K to 12.

Galva Schools charge $75 for elementary students, and $125 for Junior/Senior High students. As with most other local schools, reduced fees are possible if the family qualifies for free or reduced lunches