Cambridge Village Board approves requests for Annual Car Show

Claudia Loucks

Cambridge Village Board members approved requests at their regular July meeting, including a request from the Cambridge Rotary Club to close most of the downtown streets from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, for the club’s annual car show and street dance.

The board also:

-Approved a request from Stenzel Auction to close Center St. on Sunday, Aug. 28, for an auction.

-Approved renewing a two-year contract with Dalton Whittington, certified water plant operator for the village.