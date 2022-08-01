Time to think about entering the Maple City Art Show

Claudia Loucks

Calling all area artists! It’s time to think about an entry into the Maple City Fine Arts Show.

Jodi Haars, president of the Geneseo Art League, sponsors of the annual event, said this year artists of any level are welcome to enter up to five pieces for a $50 entry fee. Cash awards will be given to Best in Show, first, second, third places and honorable mention.

Entries can be dropped between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and Thursday, Sept. 1; and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Geneseo Art League and Gallery, 125 North State St., Geneseo, IL.

All entries must be ready to hang with wired back, no saw tooth hangers.

Entries will be judged across the board, no categories, and all mediums and all skill levels will be accepted.

The awards ceremony will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, at The Cellar Restaurant. Entries will be on display at the Art League Gallery and at The Cellar until Monday, Oct. 3.