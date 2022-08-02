Annawan School Board meeting led by new Superintendent

Claudia Loucks

Annawan School Board members authorized Jamie Bryan as the new superintendent of the Annawan School District and Erin VanUnik as the district bookkeeper.

Bryan has been principal at Kewanee High School for the last 15 years, and he succeeds Matt Nordstrom, who resigned in April of this year.

Board members previously approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Annawan Education Association that provides an average of a four percent increase each year over the next four years. A first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree will earn $37,076 in their first year and that amount will increase to $40,000 in their second year.

The contract will expire in the 2025-2026 school year.

In other business, the board approved the school district’s expenditure of funds to defray necessary and proper expenses and liabilities of the school district incurred for educational or operational or maintenance or transportation or site or construction purposes for the district of fiscal year 2023, until which time the annual budget is adopted in conformity with applicable sections of the Illinois School Code.

The board also:

-Agreed to not increase regular season IHSA ticket prices. The prices will remain at $4 for adults and $2 for students.

-Approved hiring Stacy Nelms as K-12 physical education teacher.

-Approved hiring Ben Buresh as high school co-op assistant football coach; and Nicole Tye as high school co-op assistant cross country coach.

-Approved the retirement of Karen Anderson as the end of the 2023-2024 school year as custodial/cafeteria employee; the retirement of Sandy Crosby at the end of the 2023-2024 school year as grade school secretary; and the retirement of Brenda Gripp at the end of the 2023-2024 school year as high school secretary.