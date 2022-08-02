Hammond Henry Hospital opens clinic in Orion

staff writer

(Orion, Ill.) Hammond-Henry Hospital Medical Group is pleased to announce they are expanding their clinic base to include Orion with a medical clinic which will open on August 15. Located at 1001 Division St. (Highway 150), the clinic will offer both family medicine and urgent care availability. Hours will be 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. The clinic will have two exam rooms, one procedure room, a laboratory area, and several support rooms. This expansion will make this the seventh (7th) Hammond-Henry Clinic. The city of Orion and the surrounding communities are invited to an open house event on Thursday, August 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Two nurse practitioners will lead the clinic - Mara Clarke, APRN and Heather Lowry, APRN. Mara grew up in Marshalltown, IA. After graduation from Marshalltown Community College, Mara continued her education at the University of Iowa and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. In 2004, Mara graduated with her master’s to become a nurse practitioner and in 2018 she received her Doctorate of Nurse Practice from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Mara’s calling to be a nurse came from the experience her grandfather had with exceptional care from nurses after a heart attack and several strokes. She saw the impact the nurses had on his life and an opportunity to affect the lives of others in a positive way. Mara currently resides in Orion with her husband, three sons and dog. She also is a faculty member in Family Nurse Practitioner program at the University of Illinois at Chicago. She sees every day as an opportunity stating, “…each day is a gift from God and whatever happened yesterday is in the past and it can be changed today in the present.”

Originally from Oklahoma, Heather Lowry, APRN moved to the Quad Cities in 2012, which is where she continues to reside with her husband and newborn child. Heather worked as an emergency room nurse and a Director of Nursing for a cataract surgery center before becoming a nurse practitioner in July 2019. She joined Hammond-Henry in the same year. Her previous roles at Hammond-Henry include seeing established patients in Port Byron and working in urgent care at the Colona Clinic. Heather will continue to see her patients part time in Port Byron and looks forward to meeting and serving new patients in Orion.

Colton Anderson, Director of Hammond-Henry Hospital Medical Group Clinics states, “Opening a clinic in Orion is very exciting. We are eager to provide excellent care close to home for those living in and around Orion. It is a wonderful community, and we are looking forward becoming a part of it.”

HHH also offers family medicine and walk-in care in Geneseo, Cambridge, Kewanee, and Port Byron, along with Urgent Care services in Colona and Annawan.

For more information on Hammond-Henry Hospital Medical Group Clinics go to www.hammondhenry.com.