Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Mahan Leaves Memories and Moments in Cambridge

AIM Coordinator Janis Mahan won’t be wondering the halls of Cambridge Schools after school this coming Fall. Mahan, the AIM Site Coordinator for the Cambridge School District is retiring after eight years. “I have truly enjoyed working in Cambridge these past eight years and have felt supported by this community. I’m taking a lot of memories and a lot of great moments with me.”

Mahan, a Kewanee, Illinois native has been in charge of the program since its inception in 2014. The AIM program is part of the 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant Cambridge Schools was awarded in 2014. The goals of the program include helping students improve in their academic achievement and serve the students and families in the most need for assistance. Students have been able to stay after school in both the elementary school and the jr/sr high school to work on their homework and do activities. The program also runs during the summer giving elementary students a month of academic enrichment, field trips, and fun. The jr/sr high school summer program includes fitness as well as credit recovery.

Mahan lived in Denver, Colorado for twenty years where she earned a Masters in Social Work Degree, and began a career in child welfare. She later moved to Tampa, Florida where she worked as the Program Manager for child welfare teams. She returned to Kewanee in 2013, again working in child welfare but wanted something else. “A former regional superintendent thought the AIM position sounded interesting and encouraged me to apply.” Mahan explained how she found out about the position.

Being a part of the “Cambridge Family” will be Mahan’s favorite memory of the past eight years, “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with the staff and community members who I’ve crossed paths with over the years.” The variability of the job also ranks high on her list of memories, and of course, the students in Cambridge. “Having Tom Sharpe, former percussionist for the group Mannheim Steamroller, come to the high school for a concert, the art club painting murals in the stairways and halls of Cambridge Jr/Sr High School, the Lights On After School events, and going to the Downing Pumpking Patch with the elementary students are memories which will go with me for a very long time.”

The writing of reports every month will be something Mahan won’t miss. “Being a Federal Grant, there will always be reports to write every month. My having to ask teachers for corrections in these reports will be something I will be glad to pass on to the next person.”

The AIM Program is currently working to find Mahan’s replacement and hope to name them soon. Mahan won’t just ride off into the sunset however, she plans to come back to see the staff and students frequently, this time as just a friend to Cambridge Schools. “I can’t wait to come back and see how the program continues to grow. I’d like to thank all of the students, parents, and teachers for the support and for all the memories.”