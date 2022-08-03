Galva pool closed again, amid more pump problems

Carol Townsend

The Galva Park District pool had to close early this year due to the pump malfunctioning. The pool was to be open until August 12th.

The new pump has been ordered but has not arrived yet. The board hopes it will get installed soon and be in good shape for the 2023 season.

Katie Laurin is stepping down as board president and pool manager and Lauren Hopping is stepping down as head lifeguard. The board needs to start looking early for a pool manager, head lifeguard and lifeguards as they were very hard to find this year. The maintenance crew are working on putting foot rests on the bleachers.

The pool filters are over 50 years old. Doug Anderson is checking on material needed and Larry Halsall will help in building frames.

Junior High baseball and softball will be starting soon at the park district.

Superintendent Nathan Glaser thanked Tyler Glaser and Doug Anderson for all of their help this year at the pool and Larry Halsall for fixing the batwing mower.

A new memorial tree for Joe Griggs will be planted this fall.

The pool passed the state inspection for the year.

The Back Road Music Festival will be held at the park district on Saturday, August 13.