Who bought and sold property in Henry County last week?
Property Transfers 7/21 to 7/28
Marie Fiers to Kyle Fiers, Part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $48,000
Rae Jackson, Catherine Zahari, Kenneth Phillips to Jordan Chandler, 119 South Park Ave., Geneseo, $172,000
Betty DeWolfe to Alejandrina Rocha, 825 Wilson St., Kewanee, $29,000
Charlene A. Swaim Living Trust to Jacob and Jacquelyn Miller, 124 Sherwood Dr ,Geneseo $134,500
Scott and Julie Bell to William and Wendy Reckers, 201 N. Park St., Alpha, $53,000
Fred and Helen Schultz to Dawn Hemphill, 102 N 3rd St., Colona, $250,000
Larry Stone to Eric and Allison Pratt, Lot 5 W. Meadow Creek Lane, Lynn Center, $15,000
Mary and James Koning to Mark and Stacy Klockenga, 15323 East 2400th St., Annawan, $125,000
Tom DaJaeger to Madeleine Peterson, 305 S. East St., Annawan, $96,000
Alpha Feed Mill, Inc. to Jeff Weber, a part of the East Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $83,500
Dana Peterson, Kevin and Lynette Manthe to Timothy and Kelleen Pence, 4475 US Hwy 34, Kewanee, $100,000
Johnathan Wangelin to Kyle and Lynne Lindberg, 109 S.W. 6th St., Galva, $40,000
Kenneth Westefer to David and Candice Lynes, 556 Commercial St., Kewanee, $13,000
Robert and Colleen Janik to Frederick and Helen Schultz, 604 E. Pearl St., Geneseo, $230,000
Anthony and Constance Nyert to David Washburn, 926 Kent St., Kewanee, $92,000
Jeffrey and Lindsey Jennings to Stropes Properties LLC., 1004 4th St., Orion, $25,000
Philip and Nanlee Reddy to Karli and Johnathan Galvin, 1414 10th St., Orion, $169,000
Elsie Harris to Audriana Sondej, 218 Cleveland Rd., Colona, $135,000
John and Margaret Loucks to WSP, LLC., 613 E. Ogden Ave., Geneseo, $285,000
Alberto Pereda to Isaias Maravillo, 326 W. 6th St., Kewanee, $38,000
Jesus and Candelaria Lozoria to Maria Herrera and Ernesto Herrera Favela, 711 N. Walnut St., Kewanee, $20,000
Jeffrey Fortman and Stephanie Parsons to Timothy Rumbold, 511 S. Cottage St., Kewanee, $84,000
Christina Cummings to Patrick Hines, 422 Rice St., Kewanee, $8,000
David Bishop Jr. and Alejandrina Gonzalez to Yasmy Blas, 910 N. Walnut St., Kewanee, $25,000
Jay Huber and Korena Gosnell to Jerry Kinney, Lot 11 in Hardin Third Addition to Orion and the Subdivision in the Northwest Quarter of Section 27 and Northeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $155,000
David Aper to Christopher and Tricia Green, 831 Virginia St., Geneseo, $380,000
Chester Poremba to Amy Miller, 216 7th St., Colona, $107,000
Performance Realty Homes, LLC to Robert Group Holdings, 117 5th St., Colona, $12,000