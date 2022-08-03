Who bought and sold property in Henry County last week?

compiled by Susan DeVilder

Property Transfers 7/21 to 7/28

Marie Fiers to Kyle Fiers, Part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $48,000

Rae Jackson, Catherine Zahari, Kenneth Phillips to Jordan Chandler, 119 South Park Ave., Geneseo, $172,000

Betty DeWolfe to Alejandrina Rocha, 825 Wilson St., Kewanee, $29,000

Charlene A. Swaim Living Trust to Jacob and Jacquelyn Miller, 124 Sherwood Dr ,Geneseo $134,500

Scott and Julie Bell to William and Wendy Reckers, 201 N. Park St., Alpha, $53,000

Fred and Helen Schultz to Dawn Hemphill, 102 N 3rd St., Colona, $250,000

Larry Stone to Eric and Allison Pratt, Lot 5 W. Meadow Creek Lane, Lynn Center, $15,000

Mary and James Koning to Mark and Stacy Klockenga, 15323 East 2400th St., Annawan, $125,000

Tom DaJaeger to Madeleine Peterson, 305 S. East St., Annawan, $96,000

Alpha Feed Mill, Inc. to Jeff Weber, a part of the East Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $83,500

Dana Peterson, Kevin and Lynette Manthe to Timothy and Kelleen Pence, 4475 US Hwy 34, Kewanee, $100,000

Johnathan Wangelin to Kyle and Lynne Lindberg, 109 S.W. 6th St., Galva, $40,000

Kenneth Westefer to David and Candice Lynes, 556 Commercial St., Kewanee, $13,000

Robert and Colleen Janik to Frederick and Helen Schultz, 604 E. Pearl St., Geneseo, $230,000

Anthony and Constance Nyert to David Washburn, 926 Kent St., Kewanee, $92,000

Jeffrey and Lindsey Jennings to Stropes Properties LLC., 1004 4th St., Orion, $25,000

Philip and Nanlee Reddy to Karli and Johnathan Galvin, 1414 10th St., Orion, $169,000

Elsie Harris to Audriana Sondej, 218 Cleveland Rd., Colona, $135,000

John and Margaret Loucks to WSP, LLC., 613 E. Ogden Ave., Geneseo, $285,000

Alberto Pereda to Isaias Maravillo, 326 W. 6th St., Kewanee, $38,000

Jesus and Candelaria Lozoria to Maria Herrera and Ernesto Herrera Favela, 711 N. Walnut St., Kewanee, $20,000

Jeffrey Fortman and Stephanie Parsons to Timothy Rumbold, 511 S. Cottage St., Kewanee, $84,000

Christina Cummings to Patrick Hines, 422 Rice St., Kewanee, $8,000

David Bishop Jr. and Alejandrina Gonzalez to Yasmy Blas, 910 N. Walnut St., Kewanee, $25,000

Jay Huber and Korena Gosnell to Jerry Kinney, Lot 11 in Hardin Third Addition to Orion and the Subdivision in the Northwest Quarter of Section 27 and Northeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $155,000

David Aper to Christopher and Tricia Green, 831 Virginia St., Geneseo, $380,000

Chester Poremba to Amy Miller, 216 7th St., Colona, $107,000

Performance Realty Homes, LLC to Robert Group Holdings, 117 5th St., Colona, $12,000