Geneseo Parent Teacher Associations award grants

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Middle School/High School PTA has awarded $11,342.46 in grants this spring.

According to Sharon Neumann, PTA president, the only source of fundraising the PTA has is from football concessions which was open in “full swing” in the fall of 2021…”With the support of the community, volunteers and various high school booster club members, clubs and PTA groups who worked many hours, it was possible to raise funds that went entirely back to benefit our District 228 classrooms and students.”

Those groups that worked in the concession stand or who helped to clean up after games include: Millikin PTA, Lifeskills, Volleyball Boosters, GPAC, Southwest PTA, FFA, Tennis Boosters, Girls’ Basketball, Baseball Boosters, Northside PTA, Bass Club, Wrestling Boosters, GPAC-Color Guard and Gymnastics.

Grants were awarded to district staff who applied for projects that included the following items: Storage for art supplies, MAP Accelerator Rewards Program, Programmable Drones, On the Same Page Wellness Program/Resistance Tubing, Illinois Association for Student Councils State Convention, Plant Science, graffiti mural workshop, large chart paper and money toward color guard uniforms for GHS Marching Band.

The concession stand at the high school will be open for the Green & White game on Friday, Aug. 19, and Neumann said, “We look forward to seeing everyone on Aug. 19 at the GHS Green & White game to kick off the 2022 football season.”