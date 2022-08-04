News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Colona Music on the Canal announces lineup

Come on down to the Hennepin Canal RT 84 and 5th Avenue in Colona for a series of concerts every Sunday evening throughout August and September. Entertainment begins at 4 PM til 6 PM. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks and beverages and enjoy the entertainment.

Bureau County Fair entry deadlines noted

The entry deadline for entries in the Bureau County Fair Fine Arts building is August 8th. This includes photography, art, baking, canning, textiles, and hobbies and collections. Entry blanks can be found online at http://www.bureaucountyfair.com or copies can be picked up at the Fair office. An exhibitors ticket is $10 and individual entries are $ .50 each. Late entries are an additional $1.00. Livestock entries are due by August 15th.

Office hours this week are 5:30 - 7pm Tues ; Weds 10 am - noon; Thurs 5:30 - 7 pm; Fri 10 am - 1 pm and Sat. 10 - 1 pm. Life membership passes are also ready and can be picked up. Tickets for the Justin Moore concert, the tractor pull and the two demo derbies are also available. The 167th annual Bureau County Fair will be held August 24 - 28 in Princeton, IL

Levitt AMP Series Finale - JigJam, Josh Hoyer & Soul, Vox Sambou

All summer long this family-friendly concert series has brought free live music to Wiley Park in Galva. The Galva Arts Council is excited to present a very special event for the finale. This special evening will begin an hour earlier than usual, starting at 5:00 PM, and will feature three acts: JigJam, a bluegrass group direct from Ireland, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, 2017 finalist on The Voice and one of the best soul groups around, and Vox Sambou, a powerful 10-piece group from Haiti. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn. A variety of food vendors will be on-site and guests are welcome to bring in outside food as well.

Seth Walker to perform at Ca d'Zan House Concerts in Cambridge

One of the top performers in the business of entertainment, Seth Walker, will perform at Ca d’Zan House Concerts in Cambridge, Illinois Wednesday, August 3rd. The evening will begin with a potluck dinner at 6PM, with music starting at 7PM, and is open to guests of all ages. A $15-25 donation is suggested. Weather permitting, the concert will be outdoors. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bishop Hill Creative Commons, located at 309 N. Bishop Hill St, Bishop Hill, IL.