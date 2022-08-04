Rolling up on the Back Road Music Festival August 13

Get ready to pack the lawn chairs and sunscreen and expect to enjoy a day of world class music and entertainment in Galva IL beginning at 4 PM.

The Back Road Music Festival is celebrating its 8th year of bringing nationally touring acts down the Back Roads to Galva Illinois' natural amphitheater located at the Galva Park District.

Gates will open at 2 PM, with the first act at 4 PM, with Callista Clark on the Main Stage. Jerrod Nieman will appear at 5:45, followed by Jameson Rodgers at 7:30 PM and Kip Moore at 9:15. During the breaks between Main Stage acts, Austyn Weston Band, Rhinestoners and the Joe Stamm Band will be appearing on the side stages.

Food trucks, beverages, entertainers merchandise, special raffles by local radio stations all will be available the day of the Festival. The Festival also contributes to local charities which also includes Galva Freedom Fest, Galva Historical Society, JP Fund for Juvenile Diabetes, the Wyoming History & Arts Association, and the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Tickets are available online at www.TBRMF.com. Both General Admission and Hog Trough, the standing room only area next to the stage, tickets are still available. As of this date, premier parking has been sold out.