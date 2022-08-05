Atkinson Village Board addresses rubbish complaints

Claudia Loucks

Residents of Atkinson are reminded the Village Public Works Department will not pick up discarded furniture at any residence or place of business. All unwanted furniture should be taken to the roll off dumpster which is located behind the tennis court at the rear of the building that houses ROE offices and the Atkinson Pubic Library.

Other reminders from the recent July meeting advised residents who have placed trash at the curb which has not been picked up by Republic Services should contact Republic Services at 563-823-1323. Residents are required to have their trash at the curb for pickup by 6 a.m. on Fridays and leave it until 4 p.m. the same day. If the trash has not been picked up by 4 p.m., the person is asked to contact Republic Services at 563-823-1323.

The board also:

-Approved purchasing a dump trailer from Tucker Equipment, Lafayette, IL, at a cost of $13,000. The village had been using a dump trailer that was owned by retired public works director Bob Floming. Brandon Hopkey is the new public works director.

-Received a second quote of $1,600 from Tyler DeReu to replace the gutter on the pavilion in Veterans Park.

-Approved purchasing a new bathroom door from Anchor Lumber, Silvis, to replace the bathroom door at the Fountain on State St. as the door needed to be replaced due to vandalism.

-Learned that Hartco Cable Inc., Geneseo, has started boring wire for the installation of fiber optic wiring. The village previously pledged $47,500 with Henry County Economic Development to have fiber optic wiring throughout the village with the work to be done by Geneseo Communications. Hartco is doing the work for Geneseo Communications.