Geneseo Grace Church youth on mission trip

A group of young people from Grace United Methodist Church in Geneseo combined volunteer efforts with fun on a recent trip to the Midwest Distribution Center in Pawnee (IL). After delivering supplies to the Center where they also spent volunteer hours, the group traveled to Six Flags, St. Louis, MO, for a day of fun before returning to Geneseo.

Several adults accompanied the youth on the trip.

According to Jackie Mickey, one of the adults on the trip, the Midwest Mission distributes kits, resources and supplies after receiving a request. The supplies are sent locally, nationally and internationally to those in need during times of crisis.”

All supplies are given free of charge regardless of gender, race or religion.

“We also took 30 student kits, four treadle sewing machines and several bikes which they will refurbish and ship,” Mickley said.

The student kits were assembled by Grace Church members during a previous “Grace in Action” Sunday.”

Midwest Distribution Center sends items wherever needed. They say “around the world and around the corner.

“The Midwest Distribution Center is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and partners with UMCOR – a disaster relief organization,” Mickley said. “It is all volunteer work and donations. There is no cost for any of the items shipped.”

When the Grace Church group delivered the items to the Center, they worked for the afternoon shift and stayed there overnight in dormitory accommodations. The rooms encircle a large kitchen and living space.

Members of Grace Church donated grocery items for the mission trip and the youth cooked a Mexican-themed dinner on the night of their stay. A Bible study was held after dinner and then games.

ABOUT THE MIDWEST CENTER:

Since opening for ministry in 2000, Midwest Mission has been showing God’s love in practical ways through the distribution of disaster relief supplies, education, health and micro-business assistance meeting basic human needs around the world and around the corner. A “hands-on” mission experience is provided to those who serve at Midwest Mission which brings hope to those receiving supplies.

The mission of the ministry is “bringing the hearts and hands of God’s people together to transform resources into humanitarian relief.”

Midwest Mission is one of eight cooperating depots in the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) Supply Network. Midwest Mission distributed UMCOR supplies in response to disasters within the United States.