Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary awards scholarships

Claudia Loucks

Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary scholarship recipients were introduced at the auxiliary’s annual ice cream social held in Geneseo City Park.

The Auxiliary awarded 11 health career scholarships, totaling $25,000, to area students.

Recipients are Lori Anderson, Annawan, Doctorate of Nursing Practice, University of Illinois, Chicago; Caitlyn Baele, Annawan, Associate Degree in Nursing, Black Hawk College, Moline; Jenna Cheek, Geneseo, Geneseo, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Millikin University, Decatur; Victoria Cocquit, Geneseo, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Belmont University, Nashville, TN; Hannah Himmelman, Geneseo, Master of Occupational Therapy, Concordia University Wisconsin, Mequon, WI; Mara Lowe, Geneseo, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bradley University, Peoria;

Also, Kaitlyn McKeag, Geneseo, Doctorate of Physical Therapy, Bradley University, Peoria; Kristin Polowy, Geneseo, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bradley University, Peoria; Keagan Rico, Annawan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria; Savannah Walker-Villela, Davenport, Doctorate of Nursing Practice, University of Illinois, Chicago; and Mary Thomas, Geneseo, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene, Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.

Julie West, Volunteer Manager at Hammond-Henry Hospital, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has made us all realize the importance of having well-trained health care workers. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Auxiliary uses the funds raised at the ice cream social, along with other funds raised throughout the year, to fund scholarships for local students in health care related fields.”

The Auxiliary Scholarship Committee members include Auxiliary members, Jan Sellman, Linda DeSmith and Lisa Betsworth.