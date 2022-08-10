Meet the new Annawan School Superintendent

Claudia Loucks

Education has always been of great importance to James (Jamie) Bryan, who recently was named Superintendent of the Annawan School District.

He succeeds Matt Nordstrom, who resigned at the end of June.

Bryan was born and raised in Kewanee and after earning his Bachelor’s, Master’s and Specialist degrees from Western Illinois University, Macomb, he was a teacher in the Kewanee School District for 10 years. He spent an additional 10 years as assistant principal at Central School in Kewanee and the last 15 years as principal of Kewanee High School.

Education has always been important to Bryan and he said, “My parents highly valued education. I enjoyed being a student and remaining active in various clubs and sports. I was also fortunate to have had some wonderful teachers, who helped influence my decision to become an educator myself.”

“I view working closely with and watching young people grow in so many varied ways as being rewarding opportunities,” he added. I have been in the field of education long enough that some former students are now teachers. It makes me proud to watch them excel in the field.”

The new superintendent said he is aware that the Annawan School District has a history of excellence in the classroom and in its extra-curricular activities…”I actually was fortunate enough to be a student-teacher in Annawan and had an opportunity to experience the importance and value the community places on its students, school and successes.”

He commented, “The support the school receives from its community is exceptional and inspiring. My hope is to contribute further to both the school and the Annawan community as a whole. I would like to see the rich tradition continue whereby the school is the focal point of the community. It will continue to be a place where students find success, families feel welcome, and staff strives for excellence. I hope to contribute to all that by drawing upon my past experiences in education.”

As superintendent, Bryan cited his responsibilities to the district include “providing a safe environment that is conducive to learning for each and every student, while making fiscally sound decisions for the taxpayers of the district.”

He and his wife, Tamara (Saey) Bryan, has been a psychologist and special education coordinator for the HSCSED cooperative for 26 years. In addition to Annawan, she will be serving the Cambridge and Wethersfield schools this academic year.

The couple will note their 26th anniversary in October and they have a son, Connor, who is in Highland Falls, NY, beginning his second year at the United States Military Academy of West Point.

Bryan currently resides in Kewanee and said he and his wife “have been actively searching for a place to live in the Annawan School District…”We truly wish to become part of the community.”