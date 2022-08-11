Geneseo Chamber announces award winners

Claudia Loucks

Excellence in the business community was recognized at this year’s Geneseo Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner held at Lavender Crest Winery in Colona.

Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, referred to the evening as a “successful evening of networking celebration, reflection and anticipation moving forward.”

There were approximately 180 guests at the recent event and awards were presented.

“Geneseo has so much to be proud of,” Sullivan said. “The results we see today come from the hard work of so many incredible people, businesses ad organizations in Geneseo.”

In addition to the announcement of the award winners, Sullivan also unveiled a video trailer for its next big project, titled “Unphazed.”

The project is a documentary that captures Geneseo’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2023.

“The documentary is being produced with the help of Dalcon Todd Productions,” Sullivan said. “The Geneseo Chamber is currently fundraising to pay for the project.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the project is asked to contact the Chamber at 309-944-2686 or by email at geneseo@geneseo.org.

Sullivan also expressed appreciation to Lavender Crest for hosting the annual dinner and to Allure of Geneseo as the event sponsor.