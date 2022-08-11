Richmond Hill play takes a road trip August 18-24

Geneseo Republic

Richmond Hill Players continue their 2022 season with Leaving Iowa, a comedy by Tim Clue and Spike Manton.The show will be presented Thursdays through Sundays, August 18-28 at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo.

Don Browning, a middle-aged writer, returns home and decides to finally take his father's ashes to his childhood home, as requested. But when Don discovers Grandma's house is now a grocery store, he begins traveling across Iowa, searching for a proper resting place for his father. This father-and-son road trip shifts smoothly from the present to Don's memories of the annual, torturous vacations of his childhood. The family-friendly comedy is a toast to the character and idealism of parents from “The Greatest Generation,” as well as a little roast of their dedication to the family road trip, a postcard to anyone who has ever found themselves driving alone on a road, revisiting fond memories of their youth.

The cast features Kevin Babbitt, Pam Kobre, Don Faust, Kevin Keck and Julien Totten (Davenport); Leslie Day and Janet VanderSchaaf (Geneseo); Patrick Kelly (Kewanee) and Vicky Jones (Port Byron).

Justin Raver (Kewanee) directs the show. The staff includes stage manager stage manager Jim Strauss, crew member Rich Kobre (Davenport); set designer/builder Mike Skiles, light designer Jennifer Kingry, sound designer Larry Lord, set painter Dana Skiles (all Geneseo), and set designer/builder Jim Skiles (Colona).

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, the doors open at 6:30 pm with the show beginning at 7:30 pm. Sundays are 3 pm matinees with the doors opening at 2 pm. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the Richmond Hill box office at 309-944-2244