Richmond Hill play takes a road trip August 18-24

Geneseo Republic
A family has hair-raising adventures on some of their many annual vacation road trips in the family-friendly comedy "Leaving Iowa", opening August 18 at Richmond Hill Players Barn Theatre. Pictured are (clockwise from the driver) Don Faust, Pam Kobre, and Kevin Babbitt (all of Davenport) and Leslie Day (Geneseo) as the Browning family.

Richmond Hill Players continue their 2022 season with Leaving Iowa, a comedy by Tim Clue and Spike Manton.The show will be presented Thursdays through Sundays, August  18-28 at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo. 

Don Browning, a middle-aged writer, returns home and decides to finally take his father's ashes to his childhood home, as requested. But when Don discovers Grandma's house is now a grocery store, he begins traveling across Iowa, searching for a proper resting place for his father. This father-and-son road trip shifts smoothly from the present to Don's memories of the annual, torturous vacations of his childhood.  The family-friendly comedy is a toast to the character and idealism of parents from “The Greatest Generation,” as well as a little roast of their dedication to the family road trip, a postcard to anyone who has ever found themselves driving alone on a road, revisiting fond memories of their youth.  

The cast features Kevin Babbitt, Pam Kobre, Don Faust, Kevin Keck and Julien Totten (Davenport); Leslie Day and Janet VanderSchaaf (Geneseo); Patrick Kelly (Kewanee) and Vicky Jones (Port Byron). 

Justin Raver (Kewanee) directs the show. The staff includes stage manager stage manager Jim Strauss, crew member Rich Kobre (Davenport); set designer/builder Mike Skiles, light designer Jennifer Kingry, sound designer Larry Lord, set painter Dana Skiles (all Geneseo), and set designer/builder Jim Skiles (Colona).  

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, the doors open at 6:30 pm with the show beginning at 7:30 pm.  Sundays are 3 pm matinees with the doors opening at 2 pm.  Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the Richmond Hill box office at 309-944-2244