John Taylor presented Keys to City of Galva for "lifetime impact on the city"

Carol Townsend

Mayor Rich Volkert presented Director John Taylor of the Galva Levitt Amp series a Key to the City of Galva Sunday night at the final concert for 2022.

Taylor wrote a grant several years ago and made the concerts possible along with the Galva Arts Council. One community member stated that Taylor has make a “lifetime impact on the Galva area.” The Taylor family has also hosted many performances at their Cambridge home.

The concerts are held May through August and some weeks over 1,000 people have attended in Galva's Wiley Park. The performances are held on the Kyle and Joan Doss memorial stage which was donated by their daughter Jane.

Galva is trying to raise the money for next years Levitt Amp series. Taylor gives much credit to the Galva Levitt Amp committee who work hard each week and all are volunteers as well as his wife Stephanie and their three children.