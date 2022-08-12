Service projects merit Galva Elementary students Leadership Award

Doris Hanson gave the first annual Laura Hanson Service Leadership Award. . The award is in memory of her daughter Laura, who died in 2019. She graduated from Galva High School in 1988. The first award was given to Jerzie Coakley and Jeb DeCrane. The two students earned every point they could on the list of service projects

This will be an annual award and the money will go to the Galva Kiwanis Club and the students will receive a certificate and a medallion. The students also got their name on the plaque held by Burford . The plaque will hang in the Galva Elementary School office and be added to each year.