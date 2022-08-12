Sullivan Auctioneers and BigIron Auctions together allow for growth in online auction market

Dan Sullivan of Sullivan Auctioneers is enthusiastic about the recent agreement inked between regionally prominent Sullivan Auctioneers and BigIron Auctions.

"Business has doubled in the last two years" noted Sullivan. "BigIron has an extensive presence out west, and Sullivan has a clear presence in the corn belt. Together sellers and buyers will be getting the two largest and two best."

Sullivan Auctioneers specializes in land and farm auctions across the Midwest. For bidders interested in items that are too far away to drive, auctions can be done online, or watched online and in real time. Bidding can be done both in advance or in real time with an account. Auction items can be viewed in online catalogues for weeks in advance.

With the acquisition, Sullivan wants loyal customers to know that "Nothing has changed." Sullivan has been transparent with their following. The talks with BigIron have been in the works for about a year and a half, admitted Sullivan. "Both of us are family businesses, and we do many of the same things. It really couldn't have been a better fit."

Based out of Hamilton, Illinois in Hancock County, Sullivan has been dropping the gavel on farm sales sine 1979. Dan Sullivan has been in the family business for 43 years now, and is excited to see the third generation of Sullivans getting involved. He admires the next generation's work ethic and enthusiasm for an industry that he feels his family has worked to provide empathy for those selling, often at an emotional time in their lives, and personalizing the event.

“Our shared philosophies of transparency, trust and hard work solidified our decision to combine organizations,” said Big Iron CEO Mark Stock. “Together we are better.”

With almost 80 years of combined expertise, BigIron Auctions and Sullivan Auctioneers will continue as a BigIron Company with locations in Omaha, Columbus and St. Edwards, Nebraska; Hamilton, Illinois; Huntington, Indiana; and Bird Island, Minnesota. Ron and Mark Stock will continue to head the Nebraska locations, while Dan, Joe, Matt, Luke and Michael Sullivan will continue to lead the Hamilton, Huntington, and Bird Island locations.