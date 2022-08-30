Aledo's police chief arrested for battery, official misconduct

ALEDO – Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation officials announced Monday the indictment and arrest of Aledo Police Chief Christopher G. Sullivan for Battery (Class A Misdemeanor) and two counts of Official Misconduct (Class 3 Felony).

In June 2021, ISP DCI Agents initiated an investigation after an allegation of a battery reportedly committed by Sullivan, 62, of Aledo, in his capacity as the Aledo Police Department chief while conducting an arrest. During the investigation, ISP investigators gathered evidence in support of arrest.

The Mercer County State’s Attorney’s Office requested a Special Prosecutor for the case, and the Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office was appointed.

On Monday, an indictment was filed charging Sullivan, whose bond was set at $10,000, 10% to apply. Sullivan surrendered himself to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon.