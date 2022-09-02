Red Cross holds Geneseo blood drive Sept. 9

Star Courier

Blood donors, please mark your calendars for Thursday, Sept. 9, when the Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 12 pm to 6 pm at the south campus of the First United Methodist Church in Geneseo. Donors may call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to make an appointment or use the American Red Cross Donor app to do so. Appointments are much appreciated.

Donors are reminded to: be sure to drink plenty of fluids on the day of your donation, bring a list of medications you are taking to be sure they are not on our exceptions list and bring a Red Cross donor card or state-issued driver’s license.

The Donut Shop is graciously donating donuts in addition to the snacks and water that will be available after your donation.