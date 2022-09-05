AE&TA’s Working Farm Show schedule
Staff report
The Republic
Daily schedule of events – Sept. 16-18:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
- 6 a.m. – Gates open for exhibitors.
- 7 a.m. – gates open for visitors.
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. – engine and tractor displays.
- 9 a.m. – Raising of flag by AE&TA veterans.
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. – children’s activities and train rides – with the exception of Sunday, Sept. 18, when children’s activities and train rides will conclude at 4 p.m.
- 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – demonstrations including blacksmith demonstrations by special guest Rick Trahan, retired blacksmith from the John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour; sawmill, threshing, wood carvers, cane press, horse farming and field demonstrations..
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – food stands open.
- 1 p.m. – parade on show grounds, line up at feature tractor area.
- 4 p.m. – lowering of flag.
- 5 p.m. – gates close.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
Same as activities on Sept. 16 with the addition of:
- 9 a.m. – Raising of flag by Durant American Legion Post 430, assisted by members of Boy Scout Troop 308.
- 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Music – Bob Frederick & Friends Band in the Food Building.
- 3 p.m. – auction of donated items with pie auction to follow.
- 5 p.m. gates close.
- 6 p.m. – Threshermen’s Dinner catered by Hillsdale Methodist Women; reservation only; tickets available in show office.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
Same as Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 with these changes:
- 9 a.m. – noon and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – children’s activities and train rides.
- 9 a.m. – raising of flag – Cordova American Legion.
- 9 – 10 a.m. – church services.
- 12:45 p.m. – 50-50 raffle drawing in main barn.
- 4 p.m. lowering of flag and show closes.