AE&TA’s Working Farm Show schedule

Staff report

The Republic

Daily schedule of events – Sept. 16-18:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

6 a.m. – Gates open for exhibitors.

7 a.m. – gates open for visitors.

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. – engine and tractor displays.

9 a.m. – Raising of flag by AE&TA veterans.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. – children’s activities and train rides – with the exception of Sunday, Sept. 18, when children’s activities and train rides will conclude at 4 p.m.

9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – demonstrations including blacksmith demonstrations by special guest Rick Trahan, retired blacksmith from the John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour; sawmill, threshing, wood carvers, cane press, horse farming and field demonstrations..

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – food stands open.

1 p.m. – parade on show grounds, line up at feature tractor area.

4 p.m. – lowering of flag.

5 p.m. – gates close.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Same as activities on Sept. 16 with the addition of:

9 a.m. – Raising of flag by Durant American Legion Post 430, assisted by members of Boy Scout Troop 308.

9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Music – Bob Frederick & Friends Band in the Food Building.

3 p.m. – auction of donated items with pie auction to follow.

5 p.m. gates close.

6 p.m. – Threshermen’s Dinner catered by Hillsdale Methodist Women; reservation only; tickets available in show office.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

Same as Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 with these changes: