AE&TA’s Working Farm Show schedule

Daily schedule of events – Sept. 16-18:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

  • 6 a.m. – Gates open for exhibitors.
  • 7 a.m. – gates open for visitors.
  • 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. – engine and tractor displays.
  • 9 a.m. – Raising of flag by AE&TA veterans.
  • 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. – children’s activities and train rides – with the exception of Sunday, Sept. 18, when children’s activities and train rides will conclude at 4 p.m.
  • 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – demonstrations including blacksmith demonstrations by special guest Rick Trahan, retired blacksmith from the John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour; sawmill, threshing, wood carvers, cane press, horse farming and field demonstrations..
  • 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – food stands open.
  • 1 p.m. – parade on show grounds, line up at feature tractor area.
  • 4 p.m. – lowering of flag.
  • 5 p.m. – gates close.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Same as activities on Sept. 16 with the addition of:

  • 9 a.m. – Raising of flag by Durant American Legion Post 430, assisted by members of Boy Scout Troop 308.
  • 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Music – Bob Frederick & Friends Band in the Food Building.
  • 3 p.m. – auction of donated items with pie auction to follow.
  • 5 p.m. gates close.
  • 6 p.m. – Threshermen’s Dinner catered by Hillsdale Methodist Women; reservation only; tickets available in show office.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

Same as Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 with these changes:

  • 9 a.m. – noon and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – children’s activities and train rides.
  • 9 a.m. – raising of flag – Cordova American Legion.
  • 9 – 10 a.m. – church services.
  • 12:45 p.m. – 50-50 raffle drawing in main barn.
  • 4 p.m. lowering of flag and show closes.