Michaelsen's artwork can be seen through September in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

The artwork of Sharon Michaelsen of Geneseo is featured in the window at RutabagA Gallery, 108 North State St., in downtown Geneseo, during the month of September. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Michaelsen, said the window display features her “favorites,” with pastel portraits of children and tributes to veterans.”

The window also showcases her work that was inspired by the beauty of European cathedrals which she translated into pen and ink drawings.

She began taking art classes when she was in sixth grade and has been involved in both art and music ever since. She also gives private piano lessons.

When asked about her love of art, Michaelsen said, “When I was in Florida several years ago I bought a sweatshirt that read ‘Art is the only way to run away without leaving home’,” and I feel the same way about music.”