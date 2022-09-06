OSF adds rehabilitation services in Galva

Staff report

For the Republic

Coming soon to Galva is OSF Rehabilitation at OSF St. Mary Medical Center. An additional satellite location focused on physical therapy will open this fall. The new OSF Rehabilitation clinic will be in the same building as the OSF Medical Group location in Galva, at 230 Exchange St., Unit D.

The new location ensures access to high quality care easily accessible with no stairs and close parking. Bringing physical therapy services to Galva bridges the gap between Kewanee and Galesburg. At this time, the location is focused on physical therapy, including trigger point dry needling, gait disturbance/balance issues, vestibular issues, total joints, shoulder surgeries, knee pain, back/neck pain and more.

Lori Christiansen, vice president of Support Services for OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center, indicated the importance of increasing services in the surrounding area.

“We are excited to grow our OSF HealthCare presence in the Galva community, as the new OSF Rehabilitation satellite clinic will play an important role in expanding access to exceptional physical therapy care," she said. "Close proximity to OSF Medical Group allows for ongoing communication and collaboration between local providers and therapists, which ensures that both patient experience and outcomes are optimal.”

The OSF Rehabilitation location is slated to open in September.