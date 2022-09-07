Praise Band Jam 2022 will benefit Foster Hope

Claudia Loucks

Music, music and more music will be based in Geneseo City Park on Sunday, Sept. 18. Geneseo’s ninth Praise Band Jam will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on that Sunday in the Geneseo Park Bandshell and Pavilion.

Featuring six local bands and worship teams, the Praise Band Jam is a collaboration among Geneseo churches to bring music out into the community while raising money for a local cause.

Tim Brinkman, director of worship at First United Methodist Church in Geneseo, said through 2021, more than $25,000 has been raised and donated to a variety of organizations helping the community.

This year’s event will raise funds for Foster Hope, a local organization that provides support to foster children and foster parents in Geneseo, Atkinson and the Quad City area. Money will be raised through the sales of donated desserts and a homemade pie auction that will take place during one of the intermissions at the Praise Band Jam.

“We love to support organizations that bless our community,” Brinkman said. “We love the mission of Foster Hope and are 100 percent behind Lola Rahn and all she does through it.”

…And Lola Rahn is appreciative of the support from the Praise Band Jam, and she said, “We are truly honored that the Praise Band Jam has chosen to donate the proceeds of their upcoming event to Foster Hope this year. We are always in awe of how the Lord continues to provide for our ministry.”

This year, the lineup will include praise bands from First Lutheran Church, Evangelical Free Church of Geneseo, and First Methodist Church of Geneseo, plus local band Cross Cubed, Rock Thy Neighbor, a band comprised of musicians form all participating churches; and musicians from St. Malachy’s Church also will play a set.

There is no admission to the Praise Band Jam.