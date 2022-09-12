Cambridge could get scary this Halloween with spooky new event

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

College Square Park in Cambridge will be the site for the first-ever Halloween Spooktacular on Sunday, Oct. 30.

At their regular board meeting, Cambridge Village board members approved the event to be held in conjunction with Halloween Trick or Treat hours.

The Spooktacular festivities, from 2 to 4 p.m. in College Square Park, will include live music, carnival games with prizes, costume contest, pumpkin painting, sporting competitions, golf cart scavenger hunt and free dogs.

Trick or treat hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. in the community, and after trick or treat, there will be a Halloween-themed movie at 7 p.m. in College Square Park.

The Spooktacular is being funded from the Cambridge Community Heart & Soul grant which the village received. The matching grant of $10,000 is from the Orton Foundation. The village matched the $10,000 and the total $20,000 is to be used over a two-year period.

Village Administrator Steve Brown said, “This is the first time we have scheduled a Halloween event for our residents and this will be a celebration of all the hard work the community has done in identifying the needs in our village through the Cambridge Community Heart & Soul Fund.”

“People from surrounding communities are welcome to join us at the Spooktacular,” Brown said.

In other business, the board approved a second new event, the Cambridge Car Cruise’n schedule to be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, in College Square Park.

Area residents are invited to bring their car, truck, motorcycle, side-by-side or golf cart to the event which will include vendors, music, friendship and fellow-enthusiasts.

Plans are to continue the event from May of 2023 through Oct. 2023 on the second Thursday of the month in College Square Park.

The board also approved the 2022 annual audit after hearing from Jim Taylor of Carpentier, Mitchell, Goddard and Co., Moline, that the village had a “clean audit.”

Brown said what “clean audit” means is that “we are in good financial standing and auditors have found no internal control issues,”