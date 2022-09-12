Geneseo's Planes, Trains, Automobiles draws large crowds

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

Each year crowds of residents and visitors attend the annual Trains, Planes & Automobiles three-day event held in Geneseo. These photos, taken Saturday, Sept. 10, show some of the automobiles on display in the car show in downtown Geneseo which is sponsored each year by the Maple City Cruisers and showcases about 350 antique vehicles. There also was a train engine on display in the downtown area, provided courtesy of Iowa Interstate Railroad LLC. At noon on Sept. 10, there was a Salute to Veterans when the VFW Color Guard walked through downtown Geneseo. The Salute to Veterans included a National Anthem Performance, a 21-Gun Salute by the Geneseo VFW, a moment of silence and an airplane fly-over.