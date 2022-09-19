Geneseo's Masons roll out the goods for annual John Laue Sale fundraiser

Claudia Loucks

The annual John Laue Consignment Sale is more than an auction. It is a memorial event sponsored each year since 1987 by the Geneseo Masonic Lodge in an effort to raise money for scholarships for local young people.

Geneseo Stewart Lodge No. 92 will again host the annual John Laue Consignment Sale, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Geneseo Masonic Temple, 313 West Elk St. There will be a lunch kitchen at the sale.

Jimmy Cowan, Past Master of Geneseo Lodge 92, said the Lodge has given at least $100,000 in scholarships to area students in Geneseo, Annawan and Riverdale (Port Byron) high schools.

Anyone can donate items to the Lodge for the auction or they can consign items which gives the Lodge a percentage of the sale. Anyone interested in donating items should take them to the Masonic Temple between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, or between 8 and 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the day of the sale.

Local auctioneers donate their time to auction the sale items, and Cowan said, “Mariman Auction Co. (Vern Mariman) is coming out of retirement to volunteer his service just as he has for many years.”

“We also need volunteers and we always ask Masons to volunteer their time and we welcome anyone who wants to volunteer with us,” Cowan added.

Some of the items to be sold on consignment at this year’s sale are boats, mowers, trimmers, power tools, hand tools, collectables, furniture and other gently used items.