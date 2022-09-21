2 Geneseo Park District seats will be open in April

Staff report

Two Geneseo Park District Park Commissioner seats will be open next year.

Petitions for the April 4, 2023, consolidated election of two of the five Park Commissioners of the Geneseo Park District may be circulated for signatures beginning Sept. 20. Terms are for four years.

Nomination papers are available at the Park District Office, 541 East North Street, Geneseo, Illinois. Candidates must be a qualified voter and reside within the Geneseo Park District. Petitions must have at least 18 signatures of qualified voters of the Geneseo Park District.

The period for filing nominating papers will be Dec, 12-19. Petitions are to be filed with Jodie Olson at the Park District office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through.