Henry GOP offers up 3 events in next week

Staff report

The Henry County Republicans have announced details of three upcoming events, all of which will be held at the Cambridge Community & Youth Center, 407 N West Street.

From 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, they are hosting “Republican Election Judge” appreciation event. Election judges are a very important part of all elections and we are proud to thank our past & current election judges for their dedication comments Jan Weber. Weber is county party chairman. Anyone interested in serving as a Republican election judge for the upcoming election is welcome to attend.

Tuesday Sept. 27 will be the monthly meeting for all interested Republicans. Gathering time with refreshments begins at 6 pm with the meeting at 6:30 pm. Information on early voting, upcoming events and Election Day plans will be discussed.

On Thursday Sept. 27, they will host a showing of the movie “2000 Mules” at 7 p.m. The highly acclaimed movie focuses on the importance of election integrity. Movie themed refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.

Anyone with questions about any of the events should contact Jan Weber at 309-944-2808 or check the Facebook page Henry County IL GOP.