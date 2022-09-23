Geneseo will gait straight for State St. at October market

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

Geneseo’s annual State Street Market has become a destination fall tradition for residents and visitors.

The 2022 event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 is planned by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, and includes shopping, food, live music, libations and more.

More than 60 vendors and mobile boutiques will be set up on State Street in the downtown area featuring vintage, handmade and handpicked goods from the Midwest area.

Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, encourages residents and visitors to “Make a day of it. Enjoy excellent shopping and dining city-wide all day long. This year there will be many past market vendors returning alongside some new names setting up for their very first market…This is a great day to make Geneseo a shopping and dining destination.”

There will be live music at the center of State Street Market with local favorite Angela Meyers performing from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Andy Sydow will take the hayrack stage from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

Food trucks will be available at numerous locations in the downtown area and picnic tables and blankets will be situated for a safe and fun outdoor dining experience.

For more information about the 2022 event, visit State Street Market on Face book and Instagram: @statestreetmarketgeneseo #statestreetmarketgeneseo; or call the Chamber office at 309-9443-2686 or via email geneseo@geneseo.org.