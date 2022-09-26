GHS art students turned this playground into a fun learning space

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

Students in the Art Club at Geneseo High School have provided a new look to a playground at Northside Grade School in Geneseo.

GHS art teacher Kim Windisch said that she and fellow GHS art teacher Sarah Degarmo were contacted by Lori Tracy, preschool teacher at Northside, who reporter there was no grass on the playground used by the Northside preschool students and life skills students.

”The kids just run on the concrete and they fall and get hurt and scrape their knees,” Tracy said. “I just thought some colorful paint and structure would keep them safe.”

Windisch and Degarmo enlisted the help of nine students in the GHS Art Club, which meets once a week after school.

“We knew that Art Club students would be perfect for the job,” Windisch said. “We love getting our Art Club students involved in the community.”

The two teachers worked with Tracy on the design and layout; supplies were provided by Northside School. The teachers and students volunteered their time to complete the design which includes Hopscotch, tricycle track, ABCs, 123s and a variety of shapes.

“We can play games using the shapes and colors and the ABC’s to expand recognition outside during playtime," Tracy said. "The completed project makes the playground visually appealing and offers games the students can play with their peers.”