Annawan Schools OK budget, Patey St. sidewalk

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

At the September meeting, Annawan school board members approved a budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The action came after a public hearing on the spending plan at which no comments were made.

The 2022-2023 spending plan projects expenditures at $5,942,617, up from, $5,840,067 with anticipated revenues of $6,410,662 compared to last year’s figure of $8,331,804. The budget reflects anticipated increased costs in salaries and employee and district health insurance costs.

In other business, board members approved spending $40,994 for the installation of a sidewalk on Paty St., located on the south side of the school building. The work will be done by Frank Concrete Construction, Annawan, and is expected to begin by the end of October. The project includes installing additional sidewalks for student drop-off.

