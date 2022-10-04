Geneseo cops think pink, HHH link for breast cancer month

Staff report

The Republic

For the fifth year in a row, the Geneseo Police Department is supporting the Women’s Health Services at Hammond-Henry Hospital.

This all began in 2018, when Chief Casey Disterhoft heard that other departments in the country were wearing pink patches for breast cancer awareness during the month of October.

Pink patches were sold the first year, then t-shirts, followed by masks during 2020. Stainless steel tumblers were the item last year and this year brings a newly designed t-shirt. Designed by Deputy Chief, Gene Karzin, the t-shirts sport a pink ribbon on the front and the back reveals a blend of the blue line police flag with the familiar pink ribbons of hope that represent breast cancer awareness.

The funds raised over the past years have totaled more than $8,000. These funds are given to the Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation to be used to benefit the Women’s Health Services in the Imaging Department. To purchase a shirt this year, visit the Geneseo Police Department located at 119 S. Oakwood Avenue in Geneseo. Shirts are $20 and are available in sizes S-3XL.

For more information, please contact: Casey Disterhoft, Chief of Police, Geneseo Police Department, 309-944-5141