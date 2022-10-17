No one can escape Geneseo's Scarecrow Row

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

Scarecrow Row made such a popular debut in 2020 in Geneseo that it is returning for Halloween again this year on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The event is sponsored by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce and Geneseo businesses.

David Smith, of Smith Studio and Gallery, and Chamber member, who heads up the Scarecrow Row Committee, said the Chamber is expecting up to 100 scarecrows this year in Geneseo City Park.

”This growing event will be a spectacular way in which Geneseo can start the fall season of holidays while giving our children an experience full of memories," he said.

Families, organizations, clubs and businesses can begin planning for the Halloween scarecrow they may want to build. Free frames on which the scarecrows can be built are available at the Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 South State St. in downtown Geneseo.

Completed scarecrows should be taken to the City Park by 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at which time children can begin trick-or-treating.

Businesses, club members or families might bring their scarecrow to City Park, and a representative of the group can be dressed for the occasion and stand next to their scarecrow and hand out candy as children walk through the park, checking out all the creative figures.

Smith said several families that have farms outside of the city have wanted to pass out candy at this unique event as these families never see trick-or-treaters at their door. Anyone and everyone can participate by creating a scarecrow. Passing out candy is a personal option.

“Families, clubs and businesses should all consider being in the City Park on Oct. 29 if they would like to be a part of this happy celebration,” Smith said.

At 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 29, representatives of the Chamber of Commerce will help children organize a ‘Mummer’s Parade” and everyone will parade the park in a celebration.

Trick-or-treating ends at noon. The scarecrows will remain on exhibit through the afternoon so those people who want to see the Halloween event in a “quieter way” can visit the City Park after noon.

At 4 p.m. on Oct. 29, the scarecrows will be taken home by their owners and can be installed in their yards for a special Halloween decoration as Monday, Oct. 31, is Halloween.