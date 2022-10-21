GHS drama department cooks up 'Crook and nanny'

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

Students in the drama department at Geneseo High School will take the stage on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, for their fall play, “Every Little Crook and Nanny.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. on both nights in the DePauw Theatre at the high school. Tickets, at $10 each, will be available at the door on the nights of the performances as there are no advance ticket sales.

The show is produced by special arrangements with Eldridge Publishing Co.

The Oct. 29th performance will include Senior Night and all seniors will be honored.

Joseph DePauw is directing the show and other staff members involved include Larry Lord, Fine Arts Manager (lights and sound); Bryan Stone, set construction; Andrea Hogue, GPAC Speech and Theatre Vice President; Tom Ryerson, GHS Principal; Emma Miller, costumes, props and makeup; and Bob Manasco, program layout.

The cast includes Alex Belanger, Emilie Bender, Jackson Brumbaugh, Josie Bull, Perry Farley, Bryce Henderson, Beth Mroz, Madison Ochs, Gracie Schilling and Dash Urquiza.

Crew members include Carleigh Norton, Sydney Hoover, Alyssa Juarez, Avery Snook, Janelle Corales, Quinnland Einfeldt, Sarah Lawrence, Cy Sammons, Samantha Watters, Alegna Lopez, Natalie Aukee, Emilie Bender, Rileigh Chambers, Alyssa Gentry, Annabelle Ropp, Alyx Rick, Raelyn Bjorkman, Marley Cherry, Hannah Coughlen, Grace Durian, Hayley Henry, Kara Sancken, Emma Sims, Claire Kehoe, Paxton Sherbeyn, Zoey Baughn, Nola Travis and Alex Belanger.