Students in the Geneseo High School Music Department will present a Fall Choral Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the GHS Concert Hall, 700 North State St.

The concert will feature the voices of the Freshman Chorale, Sophomore Concert Choir and the Junior/Senior Choir. Admission is a monetary donation to the Student Hunger Drive or canned goods.

The choirs are under the direction of Stephen LaCroix.