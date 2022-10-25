These Geneseo Halloween stops will help you pack in the candy
Claudia Loucks
For the Republic
Halloween weekend brings with it “trick or treating” or “trunk or treating” for area youngsters and several churches in Geneseo have plans to distribute treats from the trunks of vehicles in church parking lots or inside the church.
They are:
- 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29, Concordia Lutheran Church at 316 South Oakwood Ave, trunk or treat in church parking lot on East North St., across from the church.
- 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, Grace United Methodist Church at 318 North Center St., trunk or treat in church parking lot.
- 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, First United Methodist Church at 302 North State St., trunk or treat in church parking lot.
- 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, Fellowship Room at First Lutheran Church, 114 East Main St., individual stations will be set up with volunteers distributing treats. Hot dogs and hot chocolate also will be served.