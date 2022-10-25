This Geneseo art is worth checking out

Claudia Loucks

Art work by members of the Geneseo Art League can be taken out on loan for a period of time, similar to the library’s book lending program.

The Art League will provide the library with a variety of art work, including photography, watercolors, acrylics, pieces of wooden art, etc., that patrons may hang in their homes for a period of time., “just like they would check out a book,” Haars said. “They then return that artwork and choose a different piece for another period of time. Every few months the Art League will rotate in a new collection of pieces in a number of different styles to suit a variety of tastes and décor.’

Haars said she contacted Claire Crawford, director of the Geneseo Library, “about revisiting a program that was around 50-plus years ago. It seems a perfect time for such a program in light of the many Art Appreciation events happening in our area.”

She said she is aware of similar programs being done in many areas “with great success, and Claire (Crawford) agrees it will prove very popular. Geneseo is the City with heART after all.”