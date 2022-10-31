Donations helped put a roof over Geneseo Public Library

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Public Library has a new roof at a cost of $256,200, which was paid in full with contributions from “generous donors,” according to Library Director Claire Crawford.

The gray roof is made of zinc coated 22 gauge steel, and was installed by Sterling Roofing Co., Sterling.

Crawford said the old roof, installed when the library was built in 2011, was worn out as a result of “extreme weather conditions.”

In addition to grant money and corporate donations, there also were numerous individual donors, Crawford said.

Grants and corporate donations: Federal LSTA grant, Francis and Betty Miller Foundation, Charles Davis Trust, Geneseo Foundation, Springfield Armory, Geneseo Communications and Hanford Insurance.