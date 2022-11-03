Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County last week
Compiled by Susan DeVilder
For the Star Courier
Property transfers the week of Oct. 20-27
- Jessica Holm and Brandon Barnes to Blazing Star Investments LLC, 1404 W. Prospect St., Kewanee, $62,500
- Cari and Mark Haun to Martin Gibson, 101 N. Walnut, St., Kewanee, $70,000
- Beth Davis and Roy DePauw to Scott and Julie Cocquit, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 3 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $1,568,000
- Aaron Carlson and Rachael Grant to Eric and Samantha Mannon, 12780 East 2200 St., Atkinson, $280,000
- Michael and Janette Dwyer to Ariel Mathias, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 17 North, Range 4 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $255,000
- Jon and Wanda Cross to Jedediah and Janel Metzge, 6621 N. 900th Ave., Lynn Center, $350,000
- Mary and John Jugenheimer to Terry Haars, 14 Hickory Hill Dr., Geneseo, $260,000
- Anthony Vanhyfte and Patricia Doubler to David and Brianna Mallum, 10330 US Hwy 6, Geneseo, $337,000
- Jeffrey Paxston to Erica Paxston, 112 South State St., Atkinson, $93,500
- TSA Rentals 2 LLC to Jonathan Ramos, 619 4th St., Colona, $116,000
- William and Heather PIne to Jaycob Weber, 1 Chapel Ct., Andover, $172,000
- Joseph Marshall to Seth Lundeen, 1272 E. 880 St., Woodhull, $130,000
- Dylan Mathias to Austin Thumma, 807 3rd St. Colona, $80,000
- Joan Crider to Jon and Cindy Jackson, 116 W. Main St. ,Geneseo, $163,000
- Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Jacob Osborn, 423 West Palace Row, Geneseo, $78,500
- Silvia Meza-Corral and Jered Logsdon to Ivan Tuthill Sr., 818 E. Second St, Kewanee, $50,000
- Daniel Oberle to Justin Miller, 105 North Depot St., Annawan, $46,000
- Sherry Mugrage to Halle Houston, 304 West Exchange St., Geneseo, $75,000
- David and Brianna Malllum to Steven and Teresa Krause, 534 E. Main St., Geneseo, $265,000
- William and Crystal Sturtevant to Bradley Whitcher, 40 NE 8th St., Galva, $57,000
- Michele Young to Michael Tumbleson, 834 Franklin St., Kewanee, $20,000
- Gail Dillin and Tamra Dillin to Tara Dixon, 234 Tremont St., Kewanee, $89,000
- Richard and Carolyn Anderson to John Murray and Richard Murray, 1715 Lake St., Kewanee, $57,000
- Sara Barth to Jon and Emily DeBord, 922 N. Main St., Kewanee, $45,000
- John VenHuizen and Monty VenHuizen to Andrew and Christine Dewey, 626 Stone Church Lane, Geneseo, $355,000
- Cottage Homes LLC to Sarah Arnold, 913 4th St., Colona, $100,000
- Jeffry and Katherine Hawes to Richard Souders, 616 NW 4th St., Galva, $125,000